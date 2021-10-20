Garic: Timing of LSU's Ed Orgeron firing makes perfect sense, and so does the target

Sunday as LSU announced they were mutually parting ways with Head Coach Ed Orgeron, I immediately scratched my head questioning the timing. After thinking about it for a few days, I understand exactly why Athletic Director Scott Woodward decided to make the move now.

Woodward faced a similar move back in the summer with LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieiri. Mainieri's retirement happened two days after the baseball season, because Woodward wanted a head start finding a replacement.

He’s doing the same thing with his upcoming hire of the next head football coach for LSU. Woodward is strategic. Every move is calculated, and he understands USC is also looking to land a big time coach.

So who is Woodward targeting? I believe he’s aiming for Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell and doesn't want to lose him to USC. Why else would you make this move now, after a win against Florida worth celebrating?

Sure, LSU’s football program has lots of off-the-field and on-the-field issues, but the only reason you make the move mid-season, and agree to retain Coach O for the remainder of it, is because you are targeting a certain coach that might be available, but coveted by another team.

It's the NFL version of trading up in the draft to make sure you can get a specific player. Don't wait! Go get your guy now.

Woodward is essentially saying to Fickell, “Let's talk.”

Fickell fits the description of a typical coaching candidate that Woodward likes. He's young at just 48 years old and has paid his dues along the way of his coaching journey.

After a short stop in Akron as a grad assistant, Fickell spent 14 years working his way through the coaching ranks at Ohio State under Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer. Fickell spent a majority of his time coaching linebackers and cornerbacks at Ohio State. In 2011, he was named the interim head coach at Ohio State, after the school fired Jim Tressel. Fickell, as the interim coach went 6-6, and the university hired Urban Meyer the following season.

In 2016, Fickell went on to become head coach at Cincinnati. He is 47-21 as the coach of the Bearcats. Currently Cincinnati is No.2 in the country. Luke Fickell is the hottest young coach out there right now and is likely the top pick to be the next head football coach at LSU.

In an Ironic twist of fate, Coach O reportedly had interest in hiring Fickell as his defensive coordinator this past offseason. Now Fickell could be in line to replace Ed Orgeron.

This is not to say LSU is going to land Fickell. Other candidates like Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and Penn State's James Franklin are certainly in play. This is the very beginning of LSU’s search. But, I think Scott Woodward wants to have a conversation with Fickell before he talks to anyone else.

I was told Woodward is looking for the next Nick Saban. Ironically, Saban was 49 years old (one year older than Fickell), when he was tapped to be the head man at LSU. Also noteworthy, Fickell’s area of expertise is on the defensive side of the football, just like Saban.

We will see where this all goes. Woodward was hired at LSU for this moment!