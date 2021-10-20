A California man who hired 'spellcasters' to bewitch his missing wife has been charged in her murder, though police haven't found a body

View more in
California State
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Related
Brian Laundrie's initial autopsy came back 'inconclusive,' family lawyer says
Laundrie's "manner and cause of death were not determined" and his remains will be evaluated by an anthropologist, attorney Steven Bertolino said.
Criminal charges haven't yet been ruled out in the fatal 'Rust' shooting, Santa Fe district attorney says
The district attorney told The New York Times the investigation is focusing on ballistics to try and determine what kind of round killed Hutchins.
Investigators found 9 spent casings on the 'Rust' set after the fatal shooting
A fanny pack with ammo in it, three black revolvers, and 14 swabs of "suspected blood," were also recovered by investigators from the movie set.
Judge will allow Kyle Rittenhouse's defense to refer to the men he shot as 'rioters,' 'looters,' or 'arsonists' at trial
Prosecutors said Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers should be banned from using those words, since prosecutors will be banned from calling the men "victims."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Human remains identified as Brian Laundrie haven't been tested for DNA yet, medical examiner says
Laundrie's remains were identified using dental records. Samples will be DNA tested after the remains are examined, the medical examiner said.
Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was found in a previously flooded area, may still be 'salvageable,' police say
When asked what condition the notebook was in, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department said it "may be salvageable."
One of the men arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death has pleaded guilty to a drug charge
The man pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in connection to the death of Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose in 2018.
Missing grad student Jelani Day died from drowning, coroner says. It's still unclear how he ended up in the Illinois River.
Day's mother said she disagrees with the coroner's findings and believes her son was murdered.
Insider
165K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
What you want to know.https://www.insider.com/
Comments / 0