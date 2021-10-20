CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

COVID NUMBERS SHOW SHALLOW VARIATIONS

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere haven’t been large-scale trends this week, maintaining levels typical of those reached during the first week of October, and on the lower side for the month. 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were logged since Tuesday by the...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

ACTIVE COVID CASES DROP MORE THAN 10% OVER THE WEEKEND

The number of active cases of COVID-19 as reported by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health in its first bi-weekly update on Monday, fell by more than 10%. The drop of 79 cases to a total of 661 was the product of 140 recoveries outnumbering the 61 confirmed positives recorded since Friday. 16,691 cases in all have been reported during the pandemic in Sheboygan County.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
KEVN

COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are 909 new cases in the state. This brings the total cases for state to 10,1,083. There are 119 new active cases bringing that number to 2,325. 248 residents of Wyoming are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus. Wyoming has currently lost 1,149 people...
WYOMING STATE
Hobbs News-Sun

COVID-19 numbers decreasing in Lea

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic appears to be cycling down in Lea County — again. That was the word from Nor-Lea Hospital District CEO/Administrator David Shaw during an online update broadcast on social media Friday morning. While the daily case count in Lea County has declined slightly to about 40 per 100,000 residents, positivity rate still remains relatively high at 11 percent, Shaw said.
LEA COUNTY, NM
Odessa American

COVID numbers continue to decline

Medical Center Hospital director of public relations Trevor Tankersley said during Monday’s Zoom press conference that Friday’s 33 patients in house has been the lowest since the second surge of the Delta variant. Odessa Regional Medical Center detailed seeing the same trend. As of Monday, MCH had 35 patients in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Sheboygan County, WI
Coronavirus
Sheboygan County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
wina.com

Statewide COVID numbers dip significantly

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The state health department dashboard reporting significantly smaller COVID numbers Monday morning. The state reports 1227 new COVID cases with a positive testing rate down to 7%. Those numbers have been ranging over 2000 and around 7-and-a-half percent respectively the last couple of weeks. In the Blue...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wpsdlocal6.com

COVID vaccine numbers misreported

Vaccine numbers in Kentucky miscalculated after reporting error from unnamed pharmacy. There's been an error in the number of vaccinations reported to the federal reporting system. That means state and local numbers were affected as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
journalenterprise.com

COVID-19 numbers remain high, show downward trend

From Oct. 8 through Oct. 11, Webster County dropped out of COVID-19 red county status for the first time since July 15, ending the county’s longest stretch in the red since the pandemic began in early 2020. That 84 day period saw 859 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed locally, and 12 deaths of local residents. The reprieve, however, was short lived as the county quickly returned to red status just days later.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#The State Dhs
oglecountylife.com

County Covid numbers improving

OREGON – At its September meeting, Kyle Auman told the Ogle County Board he hoped that was the last time he came to a meeting with bad news about covid-19. Well, at the board’s regular meeting on Oct. 19, Auman – the Ogle County Health Department health administrator – brought better news. He said the county’s positivity rate was 4.18 percent, down from 6.94 percent in September.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
therecord-online.com

COVID case number drops update

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,414 new COVID-19 cases statewide, down more than a thousand from Saturday. The state said there are 2,783 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19, down 42 from Saturday. 675 are in an intensive care unit, up seven from Saturday. In...
HARRISBURG, PA
whbl.com

ACTIVE COVID CASES LEAP 92 IN FAMILIAR DAY-BY-DAY PATTERN

Since the week of September 20th, the number of active cases reported on the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Case Dashboard have shown a familiar pattern. Case numbers drop from Friday to Monday, then increase on Tuesday. With one exception, that pattern could be extended into mid August. That sort of statistical pattern, although not predicted, isn’t thought to be unusual given the lag times of reporting that can result from a weekend.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
reviewjournal.com

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise slightly in Clark County

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose in Clark County over the preceding three days, while deaths and the test positivity rate in the county extended recent improvements, according to local and state data posted Monday. Figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District for the state’s most populous county showed...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy