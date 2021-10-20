CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes Moderna and J&J booster shots, OKs mix and match

U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Concord News Journal

Contra Costa residents who received Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine can now consider booster shot

Contra Costa County, California – Anyone in Contra Costa who has received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is now eligible for a booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) discovered that booster doses of all available COVID-19 vaccines, increase protection against infection and severe illness, including the delta variant.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
POLITICO

Opinion | How Covid Is Killing People Who Don’t Even Have the Virus

Mark A. Rothstein is Herbert F. Boehl Chair of Law and Medicine and Director of the Institute for Bioethics, Health Policy and Law at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. In Cullman, Ala., Ray DeMonia was having a cardiac emergency and sought treatment at his local hospital, but he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
