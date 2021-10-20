CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chappelle special draws critics, boosters to Netflix walkout

By ALEX VEIGA and LYNN ELBER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytVVz_0cXTsMuH00
Netflix Chappelle Protest People protest outside the Netflix building on Vine Street in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special and its anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company's offices Wednesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle's Netflix special and its anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company's offices Wednesday, with “Trans lives matter” and “Free speech is a right” among their competing messages.

People began gathering in advance of a planned walkout by Netflix employees seeking to highlight their objections to Chappelle's stand-up special “The Closer” and the company's handling of it. By noon, the crowd had swelled to more than 100.

Leia Figueroa, a student from Los Angeles, doesn't work at Netflix but said she wanted to back the walkout. While the streaming service offers positive fare for the LGBTQ community, she said, it's having it both ways by also offering a show like Chappelle's that included disparaging comments about trans women.

Bella Cohen, a former journalist, said she was on hand to "support Netflix’s decision not to pull” the special.

Cohen was among about a dozen people who carried placards reading “Free speech is a right” and “Truth is not transphobic." Opposite them were those carrying signs that included “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Transphobia is not Funny."

Elliot Page, who stars in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" and is transgender, tweeted that he stands with the trans, nonbinary and people of color working at Netflix who are "fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace."

Team Trans(asterisk), which identifies itself as supporting "trans people working at Netflix trying to build a better world for our community," posted what it called a list of "asks" being made of Netflix by trans and nonbinary workers and allies at the company.

They are calling on the company to “repair” its relationships with staff and the audience with changes involving the hiring of trans executives and increased spending on trans and nonbinary creators and projects.

“Harm reduction” is another demand, which according to the list includes acknowledgment of what it called Netflix’s “responsibility for this harm from transphobic content, and in particular harm to the Black trans community.”

It also called for disclaimers to flag content that includes “transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia” and hate speech.

In a statement, the media watchdog group GLAAD said it salutes the Netflix’s employees, allies and LGBTQ and Black advocates “calling for accountability and change within Netflix and in the entertainment industry as a whole.”

Netflix ran into a buzz-saw of criticism not only with the special but in how internal memos responded to employees' concerns, including co-CEO Ted Sarandos' assertion that “content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”

Sarandos also wrote that Netflix doesn’t allow titles that are “designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe ‘The Closer’ crosses that line.”

In interviews Tuesday, Sarandos said he failed to recognize that "a group of our employees was really hurting," as he told The Wall Street Journal, and that his comment about the effect of TV on viewers was an oversimplification.

Terra Field, who identifies herself on Twitter as a senior software engineer at Netflix and as trans, posted tweets critical of Chappelle’s special immediately after it aired and the comments were widely shared.

In her posts, Field said that the comic was being criticized not because his remarks are offensive but for the harm they do to the trans community, especially Black women. Field included a list of trans and nonbinary men and women of color who she said had been killed, adding in each case that the victim “is not offended.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Dave Chappelle
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Mocks Cancel Culture at Celebrity-Packed Screening Event

Dave Chappelle was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow celebrities during the screening of his Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, despite the recent controversy over his Netflix stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The comedian has received criticism about the special, which some critics say contains transphobic material. “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” he said on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl, The Hollywood Reporter reports. He also went further, calling out specific outlets during the night: “Fuck Twitter. Fuck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Ready to Meet With Transgender Community Under Certain Conditions: “I Am Not Bending to Anyone’s Demands”

Dave Chappelle is denying claims that he declined to speak with Netflix’s transgender employees regarding controversial comments he made in The Closer, but said he’s aware of the outcry and he’s now ready for a meeting — under certain conditions that include that those who participate must watch his special in full. In a new video posted Monday on Instagram, the comedian, currently on a nationwide tour, addresses the situation while seated at center stage. “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” says...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Trans Rights#Lgbtq
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dave Chappelle Willing to Discuss ‘The Closer’ With Trans Community, but Says He’s ‘Not Bending to Anybody’s Demands’

Dave Chappelle has spoken out about the controversy over his Netflix special “The Closer” in a new stand-up video, saying that he is willing to meet with transgender Netflix employees or other members of the trans community, but won’t bend “to anybody’s demands.” In the video, Chappelle remained unapologetic about the special — which was accused of containing transphobic and homophobic remarks and led to a walkout at Netflix — saying: “I said what I said.” “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true —...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle’s Intent Doesn’t Matter, Jon Stewart

Nearly three weeks after its October 5 debut on Netflix, Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special “The Closer” remains embroiled in controversy. Last week saw the promised walkout of trans Netflix employees and allies in protest of their employer’s defense of Chappelle and his increasingly trademark transphobia, as well as comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in which he expressed regret regarding how the company had handled employee concerns about “The Closer” while continuing to defend the choice to proceed with the special. “When we think about this challenge — we have to entertain the world — part of that challenge means that...
TV & VIDEOS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
37K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy