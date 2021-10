You may have seen that earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recall for a yellow, white and red onions distributed by ProSouce Inc. This recall has cause many of our Hudson Valley grocery and farmers markets to post to social media that their onions are not involved in the recall. Adam's Fairacre Farms posted on both their Facebook page and Instagram that their onions aren't affected because they get them from New York and Canada.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO