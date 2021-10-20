CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins HS teacher injured by student who 'engaged in aggressive behavior,' police say

An investigation is underway after authorities say an Elkins High School teacher was injured by a student.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 12:15 p.m. A student in a self-contained classroom engaged in aggressive behavior and hurt a teacher while inside the room, Fort Bend ISD police said.

According to a note from the school's principal, the school was put in a medical shelter in place to ensure the hallways were kept clear. Since then, the shelter in place has been lifted and classes resumed.

"We are grateful for the quick response of EMS to assist with this matter," the school's principal wrote. "I want to take a moment to thank our campus officers and the classroom staff for their quick assistance to help resolve this matter and keep our students safe."

The condition of the injured teacher is unknown.

