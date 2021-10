They live together, carpool together, reminisce about their time in Sweden — and form the basis of the Detroit Red Wings' rebuild, as authored by Steve Yzerman. Defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond, first round picks from 2019 and 2020, respectively, are poised to make their NHL debuts when the Wings open the 2021-22 season Thursday at Little Caesars Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seider comes to the Wings after being named the Swedish Hockey League's defenseman of the year; and Raymond was so good in the preseason he earned a spot on the roster.

