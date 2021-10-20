CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry Group Sues Over Special Permit Proposal for New Hotels

By Tom McParland
Law.com
 6 days ago

Kasowitz Benson Torres has filed a lawsuit on behalf of an industry group seeking...

www.law.com

Law.com

Administrative Law Judge OKs Online Medical Marijuana Ordering

Leafly and similar sites will be able to resume contracting with Florida medical-marijuana operators to allow patients to order products online, under a ruling issued by an administrative law judge. Florida health officials this year stopped medical-marijuana operators from using Leafly and other third-party sites to process patient orders, saying...
LAW
Law.com

Stevens & Lee Sues on Behalf of Company Seeking To Recoup for Unpaid Housekeeping Services

Stevens & Lee filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Healthcare Services Group Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Bornemann Operating Company LLC for alleged nonpayment of invoices for housekeeping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-04666, Healthcare Services Group Inc. v. Bornemann Operating Company LLC.
LAW
Patriot Ledger

Duxbury sues developer over proposed 40-house subdivision

DUXBURY – The town is suing the would-be developer of a 40-house subdivision proposed on the Duxbury-Marshfield line for what it says is a violation of a 2012 settlement agreement. The town filed the lawsuit against Webster Point Village last month, 11 days after the developer filed with the zoning...
DUXBURY, MA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois lawmakers introduce bill that allows employment termination for refusing COVID-19 measures

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are taking up the first changes to state law that will allow employers to fire workers who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine or testing. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
ILLINOIS STATE
Law.com

HelbizCoin Litigation Lives On: Second Circuit Declines To Apply ‘Morrison’ To Dismiss State Common Law Claims

The Second Circuit weighed in this month that the Supreme Court’s presumption against the extraterritorial application of the federal securities laws, as announced in Morrison v. National Australia Bank Ltd. cannot be used to toss state law common law claims, even if they arise in connection with an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering or “ICO.” Barron v. Helbiz, No. 21-278, 2021 WL 4519887 (2d Cir. Oct. 4, 2021). Helbiz presented the Second Circuit with a unique opportunity to consider the apparently sua sponte application of Morrison by Judge Louis Stanton of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York to dismiss common law claims that sounded in fraud. The plaintiffs in Helbiz claimed they were deceived into purchasing cryptocurrency as part of the company’s “pump and dump” investment scheme, but did not allege violations of the federal securities laws. In a unanimous opinion, Judges Debra Ann Livingston, Denny Chin and William Nardini breathed life back into Helbiz, vacating the district court’s judgment and allowing plaintiffs to amend their complaint to satisfy the jurisdictional requirements from Morrison by adding a claim under §10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Workers Hit Speedway With Wage-and-Hour Class Action

Speedway was hit with an employment class action Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Winebrake & Santillo and Lichten & Liss-Riordan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-04682, Smoyer et al v. Speedway LLC. This suit...
LABOR ISSUES
Law.com

Realty Law Digest

Petitioners, occupants at the subject building (building), sought, an order “to correct outstanding violations and a finding they have been harassed, as defined in the Housing Maintenance Code (HMC).” The court had issued an order to correct the outstanding violations. A trial was then scheduled to determine the petitioners’ remaining claims, including harassment.
LAW
Law.com

NYSBA Panel Urges Attorneys to Take Up Fight Against Structural Racism

A panel of law professors and advocates urged New York attorneys on Monday to fight for systemic change by combating structural racism in housing and health care. The comments were made during the first public forum hosted by the New York State Bar Association’s Task Force on Racism, Social Equity and the Law, which has been examining the role of institutional racism in all aspects of daily life.
LAW
Law.com

King & Spalding Defends Insurance Company in Proposed Data Breach Class Action

Attorneys at King & Spalding on Monday removed a data breach class action against Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kazerouni Law Group and Blood Hurst & O’Reardon, is over the recent cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personal information of millions of individuals. The case is 3:21-cv-08301, May v. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
LAW
Law.com

Determining Mootness of COVID-Era Executive Orders

In the 19 months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Second Circuit on several occasions has analyzed the circumstances in which challenges to certain restrictions implemented pursuant to COVID-19-related executive orders were moot. In four recent rulings—Agudath Israel of America v. Cuomo, 983 F.3d 620 (2d Cir. 2020), 36 Apartment Associates v. Cuomo, — F. App’x —-, No. 20-2565, 2021 WL 3009153 (2d Cir. July 16, 2021), Connecticut Citizens Defense League v. Lamont, 6 F.4th 439 (2d Cir. 2021), and Dark Storm Industries v. Hochul, No. 20-2725, 2021 WL 4538640 (2d Cir. Oct. 5, 2021) (summary order)—the court evaluated whether certain orders were moot on the basis of whether plaintiffs were under threat that the relevant restrictions would be imposed again in the future. The decisions illustrate that, in examining the mootness of executive orders made in response to ever-evolving public emergencies, the court is tasked with assessing the likelihood of similar restrictions in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Digital Payments Processor, Square, Faces Shareholder Suit Following Proposed $29 Billion Acquisition

Square Inc., the digital payments processor, and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over its proposed acquisition of Afterpay Limited for $29 billion. The lawsuit was brought by Grabar Law Office and C.O. Law on behalf of Leo Shumacker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04665, Shumacker v. Square, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

City National Bank Launches Law Firm Banking Group

The 75-year-old bank launched its first law firm-specific group this month. Its goal is to help law firms and attorneys finance things quickly, including law firm mergers, office openings, and individual purchases. The group will also target young attorneys who have yet to accumulate substantial wealth. City National Bank of...
BUSINESS
Law.com

New Paul Hastings CFPB Head Warns of Uptick in Enforcement Action

Under new leadership, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is likely to embark on increased enforcement activity. Paul Hastings has brought in well-known financial services litigator Allyson Baker to lead its CFPB practice. Baker previously chaired Venable's financial services practice. Paul Hastings has brought in well-known financial services litigator Allyson Baker...
POLITICS
Law.com

Democrats Eying New York AG Post—If Letitia James Runs for Governor

Attorney General Letitia James will decide soon on whether to run for governor. If she does, expect a crowded field of Democrats to run for AG. Among those talked about are two NYC DAs, two lawmakers and a prominent law professor. Potential candidates are already signaling their interest in running...
POLITICS

