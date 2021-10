TIFFIN, Ohio — Work is underway to help celebrate the city of Tiffin's bicentennial next year. But there are already initiatives you can take part in right now. Founded in 1822, the city of Tiffin is getting ready to celebrate its bicentennial next year. And for the duration of 2021, the Tiffin 200 committee has been busy planning for a summer filled with events to celebrate the occasion, from public proclamations to fireworks and the Heritage Festival.

