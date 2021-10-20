CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Imperial County issues COVID-19 guidance for Halloween

By Wiley Jawhary
 6 days ago
Halloween mask do not count as face masks - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County is encouraging children above the age of two to wear a cloth face mask with their costume this Halloween.

Health experts say a mask part of a Halloween costume does not count as protecting yourself from COVID-19. They are also stressing that you need added protection for your kids.

Janette Angulo is the director of the Imperial County Public Health Department. She says it is okay to celebrate Halloween this year, but that caution should be exercised.

“Several ways to enjoy holiday celebrations and at the same time to protect your health, general recommendations include wearing a well-fitting mask when in public especially indoors,” she said.

Angulo says a mask that is part of a Halloween costume does not count as protecting yourself from COVID-19, and stressing you need added protection for your kids.

They're also encouraging you to practice social distancing and avoid large crowds.

But COVID-19 isn’t the only thing parents have to worry about. Health experts warn of THC laced Candy. Venus Nguyen is a family nurse with Vo Medical Center, she says symptoms could be serious.

"If a child appears to be confused, or appears to have nausea vomiting, heart palpitations, or seizures, they should immediately go to the ER,” she said.

Now the public health department says COVID-19 cases are slowly going down the case rate is at 21.7%.

The post Imperial County issues COVID-19 guidance for Halloween appeared first on KYMA .

Making Halloween inclusive for all children

Halloween can be an exciting time for children, especially after a two-year wait for this year's trick or treating. But for children on the autism spectrum, this holiday can be scary for the wrong reasons.
