Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater questionable to face Browns due to quad issue

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's prime-time game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, two banged-up 3-3 clubs, could ultimately become a messy and ugly outing, but the contest isn't lacking storylines with both teams coming off short turnarounds.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was expected to start versus the Browns in Cleveland even though the signal-caller was dealing with a foot injury. However, Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk notes Bridgewater was once again limited in practice Wednesday, but this time because of a quadriceps issue.

Bridgewater enters the evening hours questionable to play Thursday.

Bridgewater suffered a concussion earlier this month and, when healthy, wasn't able to prevent the Broncos from dropping their last three games after they won their opening three. As Jon Heath explained for Broncos Wire, more than a few Denver fans are calling for Fangio to go back to 2019 draft pick Drew Lock as his QB1, if only temporarily.

The Browns, meanwhile, have backup quarterback Case Keenum starting in place of the injured Baker Mayfield (non-throwing shoulder), are without running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (calf), and could be without starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee), among several others:

