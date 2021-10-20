CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Finding the Warmth of Our Sun 52: Searching for Black Confederates

By Matthew Braunginn
Madison365
Madison365
 7 days ago

“Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth” by Historian Kevin Levin, is a thorough documentation and presentation...

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Number of Confederate monuments linked to number of lynchings, study finds

Places with more Confederate monuments tend to also have a history of more lynchings, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Virginia. Published by the National Academy of Sciences, the study analyzed county-level lynching data involving Black people from 1832 to 1950. The data showed that the number of lynchings in an area was associated with a higher likelihood that the same area would have Confederate monuments.
SOCIETY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Blacks find genealogy ever more accessible

It just might be the best of times for African Americans to search for their family history. Today's family researchers are standing on the shoulders of giants, said Timothy Pinnick, an expert on African American genealogical research. He spoke during a virtual conference Saturday hosted by the Allen County Public...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Confederates#Southern#Confederacy
KRQE News 13

‘Facing the Rising Sun: Homesteading from a Black Perspective’ exhibit unveiled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the city unveiled a new, high-tech exhibit that tells the history of African American homesteading in New Mexico. Electric Playhouse was contracted to develop the exhibit, called ‘Facing the Rising Sun.’ It uses digital graphics and interviews with families who migrated to New Mexico in the 1800s. “Most African Americans […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Alice Traore (rebroadcast)

Community, stillness and making sanctuary portable are three instruments of freedom for Madison based artist Alice Traore. In this episode of Black Oxygen we discuss the importance of community, what it is like being a Black woman doing diversity, equity and inclusion work during this current civil rights movement for Black lives, and the role of Black mermaids during the Middle Passage.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Maydm founder Winnie Karanja

In 2020, Winnie Karanja was recognized as one of Forbes 30 under 30 for creating Maydm. Created and based in Wisconsin, Maydm provides girls and youth of color in grades 6-12 with skill-based training for the technology sector. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Winnie discusses her educational journey, the connection of STEM education and economic development, and her hopes and dreams for Maydm as she transitions from leading the organization. Towards the end of the conversation, Winnie reminds us that in teaching children STEM innovation, “you don’t know they world of wonder that you await you.”
ECONOMY
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voice: Find the murderers of Jelani Day

Jelani Day, a Black Illinois State University graduate student, was reported missing Aug. 24, in Bloomington, Illinois, according to CNN. CNN said Day’s vehicle was found two days later in Peru, Illinois, and on Sept. 4, his body was found in the Illinois River. Carmen Bolden Day, Day’s mother, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbhm.org

More Black families in Birmingham find freedom in homeschooling

When you google “homeschoolers” most of the images that pop up show white, evangelical families. But there’s new evidence that the face of homeschooling is changing. Data from the 2020 Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey shows the number of Black families homeschooling has gone up five-fold in the last year, and it’s no different in Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CNN

The myths about slavery that still hold America captive

(CNN) — At first, Clint Smith had trouble making out the objects beside a white picket fence in the distance. Then he drew closer; what he saw made him shudder. Planted in a garden bed in front of the fence were the heads of 55 Black men impaled on metal rods, their eyes shut and jaws clenched in anguish.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy