Watch: Mississippi State Football Players Discuss Loss to Alabama, Upcoming Matchup Against Vanderbilt

Mississippi State football is looking to rebound after falling 49-9 in a tough loss to Alabama, just one week after recording an impressive 26-22 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

Moving forward, none of that matters as far as mentality is concerned with the Bulldogs set to face the Vanderbilt Commodores up next this Saturday.

Bulldogs offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp, safety Collin Duncan and wide receiver Austin Williams met with the media on Tuesday evening to discuss what the team learned from its fall to Alabama and how it's looking ahead to facing Vanderbilt.

"I think coaches have done a great job of getting all of these guys here," Williams said of the versatile Bulldogs receiving unit that will be taking the field again this weekend. "A lot of different skills and different traits and we really compliment each other well."

Watch below to hear everything Sharp, Duncan and Williams had to say: