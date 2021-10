Years ago, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve had agreed to adapt “Dune,” Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, under one condition: the sweeping saga about warring political dynasties that clash over access to a vital planet could not be confined to only one movie. “The story is so rich and complex that, in order to be faithful to the book, we’ll need to make at least two movies,” Villeneuve explained in 2020. “That was a deal right at the start.” Days before the first installment — starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa — premiered in theaters and on...

