Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense scrutiny after Manchester United were ripped apart by arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday.Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick completed a 5-0 victory that leaves the Old Trafford giants at a crossroads.Here, the PA news agency looks at what has gone wrong for United this season.What happened against Liverpool?A meek, error-riddled United performance allowed bitter rivals Liverpool to secure their biggest win on enemy territory. It was, as left-back Luke Shaw said, a result that had been coming and could have been worse had Liverpool kept their foot on the hosts’ throat after Paul Pogba was sent off....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO