Los Angeles - October 25, 2021 | PM Studios and developer Pixel Perfect Dude are excited to announce that the #DRIVE Nintendo Switch physical edition is speeding its way to Limited Run Games - available for pre-order tomorrow! Millions of players on Nintendo Switch have enjoyed #DRIVE since its release in digital form in 2020. It's the perfect gift for #DRIVE fans everywhere and will arrive just in time for holiday giving. Both the physical and digital editions for Switch are considered the "definitive edition" with all previously released content included as well as the exciting new Photo Mode feature.

