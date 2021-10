Coinbase stock has gained approximately 38%, 41%, and 6% in the past three months, one month, and five days respectively. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) stock closed Monday trading at $325.54, up 8.21%. The gains extended during today’s premarket, as COIN stock was trading at around $330.26, up approximately 1.47%. As the market opened today, the stock is 0.85% down. Following the recent crypto hype that has seen Bitcoin set a new ATH, Citi analysts are very bullish with Coinbase stock.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO