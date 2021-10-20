CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10/21: MetroIntelligence Economic Update by P. DUFFY

Housing starts slip 1.6 percent in September, but up 7.4 percent year-on-year. September housing starts were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,555,000, down 1.6% from August but up 7.4% year-on-year. Single‐family housing starts...

Higher Borrowing Costs May Increase Next Year

Some mortgage forecasts predict that higher borrowing costs will lead to higher interest rates. As American have been benefiting from low interest rates this past years, that will soon come to an end. According to Yahoo!, for the week ending Oct. 15, total mortgage demand — including applications to refinance and purchase homes — fell 6.3% from the previous week, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported on Wednesday. Requests for loans to buy homes went down 5%, while refinance applications sank 7% from the previous week and were 22% lower than the same week a year earlier. “Refinance applications declined for the fourth week as rates increased, bringing the refinance index to its lowest level since July 2021,” says Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president of forecasting. In the mortgage bankers’ weekly survey, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 3.23% last week, the highest since April, Kan says. The average for a 15-year mortgage — a loan popular among refinancing homeowners — jumped to 2.54%, the highest since July.
US Mortgage Rates Continue Rising

Mortgage rates experts say this upward trend is here to stay. According to Yahoo!, mortgage rates were on the rise once more, holding onto 3% levels for just the 4th time since 21st April. In the week ending 21st October, 30-year fixed rates increased by 4 basis points to 3.09%. Compared to this time last year, 30-year fixed rates were up by 29 basis points. The weekly average rates for new mortgages as of 21st October were quoted by Freddie Mac to be: 30-year fixed rates rose by 4 basis points to 3.09% in the week. This time last year, rates had stood at 2.80%. The average fee remained unchanged at 0.7 points. 15-year fixed increased by 3 basis points to 2.33% in the week. Rates were unchanged from a year ago. The average fee remained unchanged at 0.7 points. 5-year fixed rates slipped by 1 basis point to 2.54%. Rates were down by 33 points from 2.87% a year ago. The average fee rose from 0.2 points to 0.3 points.
Economic Pulse: Week of 10/22/21

Real retail sales are dropping... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning...
Deutsche Bank makes profit as recovery reduces bad loans

Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank The bank said Wednesday that its yearslong effort to streamline its business was on track and that 90% of the costs of its transformation were already accounted for.Deutsche Bank had to set aside only 117 million euros ($136 million) for losses on...
Transportation slump drags down US durable goods in September

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods declined for the first time in five months in September, largely due to falling orders for planes and cars, according to government data released Wednesday. Durable goods orders last month fell by 0.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from August, the Commerce Department reported, but the September decrease was less severe than analysts forecast. A 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders drove the decline, according to the data, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing's jets, decreasing 27.9 percent in the month. However, if the transportation sector is excluded, overall orders climbed 0.4 percent, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics called "a sign that many businesses stayed optimistic on the economic outlook even as the Delta variant continued to spread across the country."
Historic Johnston Mill takes an upgrade as mixed-income housing

The historic Johnston Mill building is undergoing renovations that will convert it into 84 apartments as part of the 235-unit NoDa Wandry project. Construction is expected to finish by spring 2023. The historic Johnston Mill property is undergoing a redevelopment for mixed-income housing. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based FCP and The Community...
Home prices climb by most on record, new home sales surge

U.S. home prices grew by the most on record in August, but showed signs of a potential slowdown in the months ahead. Home prices rose 19.8% year over year in August, matching the record pace from July, according to the national Case-Shiller index. Prices are now 45.5% above their 2006 peak.
Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices

The defining characteristics of Charlotte’s real estate market over the past two years have been surging home prices and plummeting inventory. Experts predict 2022 will be different. Why it matters: We’ve been saying it for months, but buyers are tired. And even subtle changes in the market will provide some much-needed relief. State of play: Charlotte’s […] The post Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
U.S. home prices surge at near-record pace in August

U.S. home prices jumped in August by a near-record amount from a year earlier, as Americans eager to buy a home drove up prices on a dwindling number of properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index soared 19.7% in August compared with a year ago. That increase is just below July’s 20% jump, which […]
