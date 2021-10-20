Historian talks with Ubisoft Developer about Discovery Tour

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Focus Entertainment is pleased to announce today a partnership with studio Umanimation for the publishing of Dordogne, planned for release on consoles and PC in 2022. Based in the Southwest of France, the studio is made up of passionate creators with expertise in animation, cinema, and video games. Born from the unique vision of Creative Director Cédric Babouche, Dordogne is a nostalgic and moving narrative experience, with sumptuous art direction across hand-painted, watercolor landscapes.
