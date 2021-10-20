CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historian talks with Ubisoft Developer about Discovery Tour

By Bob Whitaker
Gamasutra
 7 days ago

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted,...

www.gamasutra.com

Related
loyaltylobby.com

GHA Discovery Further Teases About Program Changes

Global Hotel Alliance’s (GHA) guest recognition program Discovery is going through some changes this year that the program teased about in late September (read more here). GHA Discovery program is “evolving” starting in early December, and there are more nuggets available on their website what these are. You can access...
LIFESTYLE
realsport101.com

Assassins Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age launches next week

You don't have to be a history buff to enjoy this new addition. Assasin's Creed is a series that takes quite a lot from history. Using it as a backdrop and inspiration, it's understandable that history lovers would be drawn to it. The Discovery Tour is a rather popular addition to the game so it's no wonder why it's coming to Valhalla.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

New Splinter Cell Reportedly in Development at Ubisoft

A new game in the Splinter Cell franchise is in the "early phase of production," with a "small chance" it will be announced in 2022, according to a new report published Tuesday by VGC. This new game will be the first mainline entry for the franchise in eight years, eschewing...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Discovery Tour: Viking Age is the one to deliver the mode’s potential

My interest in history was catalysed by videogames. Thanks to Age of Empires, I was able to explain the etymology of the word ‘hoplite’ to my granny when I was ten years old. A dedicated edu-tainment experience has always seemed like a natural and worthy use of this medium, and especially of the meticulously researched worlds of Assassin’s Creed.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Ubisoft keeps up Assassin’s Creed education trend with Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Ubisoft released the educational iteration of their latest big Assassin’s Creed title Valhalla this week. Like each of the other Assassin’s Creed games that’ve been released over the past half-decade, Ubisoft put a significant amount of work in research into the history of our world and humanity to create an authentic experience with their game. The title Discovery Tour: Viking Age takes the work done for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and puts it in an entirely educational package.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Ubisoft Invite Everyone to Tour The Viking Age in Latest Discovery Tour Release

Taking the world they developed for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and turning it into an educational experience, Ubisoft has today released Discovery Tour: Viking Age. Developed for casual-paced exploration, in classrooms or just by those interested in the setting – this game allows anyone to interact with the history and traditions of the Viking Era.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Game Dev Digest Issue #115 - Shiny New Stuff

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. This article was originally published on GameDevDigest.com. Some new announcements and some more of the usual great stuff....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Lucid Cycle review code requests now being accepted!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. We are proud to present our first console release in a new partnership with visionary creator Tonguç Bodur. Lucid Cycle is an enigmatic exploration of dreams told through a series of interactive vignettes, combined for a unique "walking simulator" experience that's both soothing and thought-provoking.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

STARSAND - Demo available on Steam

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. October 25th, 2021 - Starsand Demo is available now on Steam! Get your adventure started and find out more about the question: Where do you want to die?. Starsand will...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Game Announcement - Educate the AI that will decide the fate of future Amsterdam in GMAI

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Bucharest, Romania - October 25th 2021 - The announcement trailer for Good Morning, A.I., from developer Critique Gaming, has been released along with its Steam page, mixing base building tower defense with a story-driven educational sim where you design an A.I. mayor.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Repair the �multiverse in action-RPG � Undungeon , launching this November

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. 20 OCTOBER 2021 - Developer Laughing Machines and publisher tinyBuild are delighted to announce that the all-new interdimensional sci-fi action-RPG Undungeon is coming to Xbox One/Series X for purchase and via Gamespass, and PC via Steam and GOG.com on November 18th.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Jewel Match Twilight 3 Collector's Edition launches on Steam

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Jewel Match Twilight 3 Collector's Edition launches today on Steam. UK-based Grey Alien Games is publishing the game on behalf of Suricate Software, a European game developer behind numerous classic casual titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Shiro Unlimited unveils trailer and screenshots for its first game, Opportunity

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Bordeaux, France - October 24th, 2021 - Shiro Unlimited, the publishing label launched earlier this year by Shiro games (Northgard), will be participating in Jeux Made in France with new details about their first game Opportunity. This collaboration with French studio DIMANCHE CORP will launch in 2022, and the Steam page is now available here. New screenshots of the game and the first trailer are also now available here.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Focus Entertainment and Umanimation partner for the release of Dordogne

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Focus Entertainment is pleased to announce today a partnership with studio Umanimation for the publishing of Dordogne, planned for release on consoles and PC in 2022. Based in the Southwest of France, the studio is made up of passionate creators with expertise in animation, cinema, and video games. Born from the unique vision of Creative Director Cédric Babouche, Dordogne is a nostalgic and moving narrative experience, with sumptuous art direction across hand-painted, watercolor landscapes.
VIDEO GAMES

