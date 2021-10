A group of former players are planning to sue the Rugby Football League (RFL) for negligence over what they say was a failure to protect them from the risks of concussion during their careers.Bobbie Goulding, Paul Highton and Jason Roach are part of a test group of 10 ex-professionals involved in the action against the governing body. Those three men have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable CTE.CTE – chronic traumatic encephalopathy – is a progressive brain condition which is thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head.The players allege in a letter being sent to the...

