Poole had 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 win over the Thunder. Poole struggled from the field, specifically from behind the arc, but was able to set a season high in assists. The 22-year-old is seeing plenty of action as a starter through the first four games of the year, though he has yet to find consistency with his shot, as he's 25-for-62 from the field overall and 7-for-28 from deep.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO