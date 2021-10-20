Tanner keeping the heartbeat of Central Band strong

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2021-- This October’s Dropout Prevention Month is more crucial than ever after hundreds of thousands of students have opted not to return to the classroom. Many are being homeschooled or attending online classes, but there is still a large number who are simply not attending school at all. And those who have returned to the classroom may be struggling to adjust after a school year of dramatic disruptions and learning loss. Educators must work harder than ever to engage and reengage students.

