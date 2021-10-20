CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Residents react to President Biden’s Scranton visit

By Cody Butler
 6 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of supporters and dozens of protesters of President Biden lined the street outside the entrance to the trolley museum. Eyewitness News got a chance to speak with both sides earlier.

Earlier Eyewitness News caught up with a group of Biden supporters looking forward to seeing the president come back to his hometown.

They spoke to Eyewitness News about the excitement about his visit saying his return goes to show a boy from Scranton can become the next President.

Supporters also said his agenda of coming to Scranton for his “Build Back Better” plan really reaches his voters.

Biden supporters say they’re also out here to get a glimpse at the President to really show support for him as he returns home as commander in chief.

“The best thing ever. But especially when your President is coming home. It just adds a little more excitement and it makes it a lot more exhilarating and it was just worthwhile coming here, you know supporting my president, making my voice heard,” said Mary Terequintana-Avila, who is a Biden supporter.

Dozens of people opposing the Biden Administration agenda were along Lackawanna Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

“He was just a scrappy kid from Scranton. As a political science major myself it’s my dream to work in government and so seeing someone coming from our hometown, from our community, one of us, you know breathing the Scranton air from NEPA. It’s just so real seeing that somebody really made it to the top,” said Terequintana-Avila.

Opposers say they plan to turn their backs to President Biden as he enters the city they say he has failed this country since taking office.

They’re citing the border crisis, eliminating the keystone pipeline, increasing gas prices, forcing vaccines, and more.

One protester says he respects who the president is but do not have to agree with him.

“We do not have a king or a monarch here. We have a President that is elected and we are able to criticize our elected officials and that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to let them know that there is another side to this and he is not the most popular president in the history of our country,” said Dave Ragan, who is a Biden protester.

Along the president’s route, many of them chanted vulgar words towards the media and Biden supporters.

“We want things to be peaceful we want people you know have unity for our country.. we love our country here nobody wants any trouble we just want to make sure that this administration understands.. that we are here,” said Ragan.

You can view the president's speech about the "Build Back Better" plan here .

Randy Heltzinger
2d ago

a couple of dozen people to welcome a president does not say very much, when 20 to 30 thousand people show up to a Trump really.

Reply(3)
36
Rack Attack
3d ago

It's NOT Biden's "Build Back Better" plan it's World Economic Forum's & head of the Bilderberg Group's KLAUS SCHWAB's plan. The NEW WORLD ORDER's plan. It's a detriment to the United States. And any, so called, "Biden supporter" is brainwashed, by the mainstream Media news that is owned by the New World Order. And either they were paid to be there or have some other relation to Biden. And I doubt the supporters were in equal number to the protesters, I'll bet there was a whole lot more protesters than supporters. And if not, then this area is still the country wide laughing stock and rightly so. ... STOP VOTING DEMOCRAT ... THEY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER!!! WAKE UP NEPA ... Don't be brainwashed all your existence!

Reply
25
JTB
2d ago

Go back to Delaware Joe. You’re not from PA since you were a very young boy. No one here wants you back.

Reply(8)
30
 

