With trick-or-treating off the cards in 2020, the excitement for spooky season has started earlier than ever in the UK as there’s lots of making up to do. And it looks like more people are turning their attention to DIY Halloween decorations as Hobbycraft saw sales and searches for its Halloween range increase by 64% and 148% in September compared to last year, as neighbours get competitive and battle it out to stand out on their street this Halloween.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO