Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There are a lot of reasons why choosing the perfect sofa can be difficult. For starters, it's the centerpiece of your living room, so it has to both fit into your design aesthetic, and look good. Secondly, sofas really run the gamut on price—it's one thing to spend $400 on a sofa you might leave on the curb in two years, and quite another to spend $6,000 on an investment piece. Luckily, there are beautiful sofas out there, and some of them hit the sweet spot of both design, comfort, and price. In fact, the Harper collection from Apt2B has a ton of them, and right now they're all 15 percent off as part of the brand's Create Your Cozy sale.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO