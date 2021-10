Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. CMTG has filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 7,000,000 shares of its common stock. CMTG also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $18.65 and $19.65 per share. CMTG has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMTG”.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO