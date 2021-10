Auburn looks to sweep Missouri to produce an even in-conference record. After losing both of its games to the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Tigers now hold a Southeastern Conference record of 2-4. However, they still hold some top spots in the conference rankings. Auburn sits at No. 1 for average opponent hitting percentage at .136, though the number has risen some since Arkansas. Auburn is also holding down No. 2 in blocks per set with 2.85 and digs per set at 16.41.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO