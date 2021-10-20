Off the Beaten Path: Legoland Brick-or-Treat
GOSHEN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Looking for a new way to experience some Halloween fun?! Brick-or-Treat , the not-so-spooky Halloween party that’s built for kids, is kicking things off early at LEGOLAND New York.An inside look at Legoland New York
From the moment guests arrive, they’ll be greeted by larger-than-life Halloween characters like Count de Bricks, Madame Purplepeak, Zappo the Mummy and Monster Mac. In October weekends from 3 – 6 p.m., each of the Park’s seven LEGO themed lands will be transformed into a family-friendly Halloween haven.
Got a cool costume you want to show off? Judges will select a winner for guests 12 and under in each of the following categories: Most LEGO Themed, Spookiest, Most Imaginative and Funniest. One lucky contestant will also be awarded the Best of the Best!10 things to know: Legoland New York
Of course it wouldn’t be Halloween without trick-or-treating, and families will be able to visit six trick-or-treating stations along two dedicated paths: the MINILAND path featuring sweet treats, and the Friends path which will feature non-candy treats.SLIDESHOW: Legoland New York
“Like all our rides and attractions, Brick-or-Treat is built for kids ages two through 12. Instead of big scares, we want families to enjoy a safe, fun, and memorable Halloween holiday,” said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “Autumn is the best time to take in the beauty of the Hudson Valley, and after spending a day with us dressed up in costume, families can keep the festive fun going by booking a Halloween sleepover at LEGOLAND Hotel.”
