YNDC makes progress on building of future fresh food market

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Glenwood Avenue building acquired by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is seeing some progress in its renovations.

YNDC purchased the building earlier this year and is revitalizing it.

So far, the building has been painted and has gotten some electrical work done. It also has new sidewalks and a few other updates. There’s still work to be done, though, like a new parking lot and some interior work.

Once finished, a restaurant and fresh food market will go inside.

“The goal is to really make it kind of a modern retail facility where people can have basic quality of life services that, you know, if you look around, don’t really exist on Glenwood. There are no restaurants, there is no fresh market where you can get produce. Hopefully, that’s all of the types of uses we can populate the plaza with,” said Ian Beniston, executive director of YNDC.

There’s no expected completion date just yet, but Beniston says once it’s open, low-income families in the area can become members of the market and will be able to get fresh produce for free.

YNDC is working on several other projects in the neighborhood, including restoring Foster’s Theater and building several homes near Mill Creek Park.

