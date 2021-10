At this time of year, many people spend their autumn walks looking up to marvel at the rich colours of our trees. But take a closer look at what’s growing under your feet, and you’ll be treated to an equally dazzling spectrum. From bright red waxcaps to small, purple corals, fungi in woods and grasslands come to life at this time of year, especially after periods of heavy rainfall. Grassland fungi are full of surprises – with names like the powdercap strangler, splendid waxcap or deceptive earthtongue.

