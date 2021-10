The Philadelphia Tornadoes scored all of their points in the second half but fell short 45-27 to the Kemper County Wildcats Friday night after having committed six turnovers. The Tornadoes drop to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the Region 5-2A standings. They close out the regular season Thursday night when they host the Newton Tigers, 6-3, 1-2. The winner will open the state playoffs as the third-place team out of Region 5-2A while the loser goes to the playoffs as the No. 4 team.

