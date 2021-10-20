CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer strong-armed governments in COVID-19 vaccine supply talks, report says

By Eric Sagonowsky
FiercePharma
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is playing a leading role in producing vaccines against COVID-19, but new documents released by Public Citizen shine a light on the company's aggressive tactics when negotiating supply deals. In draft and final deals with the U.S., the U.K., Brazil and other countries, Pfizer retained rights to "silence"...

www.fiercepharma.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
FiercePharma

Merck marks a first with global health org to license its COVID-19 pill

Merck took another step in the combat against the pandemic, inking a deal of firsts with the Medicines Patent Pool that allows the health organization to sublicense molnupiravir and supply the COVID-19 oral medication to 105 low- and middle-income countries. The agreement with the MPP—a group backed by the United...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid 19 Vaccine#World Trade Organization#Eu#The World Trade Or
MarketWatch

Pfizer and BioNTech say U.S. government has purchased additional 50 million pediatric doses of their COVID vaccine

Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Thursday the U.S. government has purchased an additional 50 million pediatric doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, as it prepares to start dosing children. The additional order includes vaccines for children below the age of 5, assuming they will receive regulatory authorization. The new doses are expected to be delivered by April 30 of 2022. The order marks the final purchase option for the government under its existing supply agreement with the companies, bringing the total number of doses secured to 600 million, including doses for adults and adolescents. "Separately, Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to provide a total of 1 billion doses to the U.S. government at a not-for-profit price for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries," the companies said in a joint statement. Earlier this week, an FDA advisory committee recommended dosing children aged 5 to 11. The FDA has yet to weigh in on that vote, and the CDC will meet next week to make the final decision. Both stocks were higher premarket.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

US citizens will need vaccine or negative test to enter America

US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
U.S. POLITICS
Time

FDA Says Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Looks Effective for Young Kids

Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of Pfizer’s data ahead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

Health Headlines: Pfizer reports COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids, CDC approves mixing and matching COVID boosters

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, news that Pfizer reports its vaccine for kids to be safe and effective, the CDC approves mixing and matching COVID boosters, and advice on choosing the right booster shot for you. Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine and Public […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy