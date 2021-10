Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on Oct. 18. Rachael Bushey, chair of Troutman Pepper’s Health Sciences Department, has been recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a “Woman of Distinction.” The Journal’s Women of Distinction program recognizes women leaders in the business community who are blazing a trail at their respective companies, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community and are sought-after advisors and mentors.

