FDA OKs Mixing COVID Vaccines; Backs Moderna, J&J Boosters

By Matthew Perrone, Lauran Neergaard
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big...

