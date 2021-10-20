New poll shows Hochul leads Democratic rivals in Governor race

ALBANY, NY – A new Siena College poll shows Governor Hochul with a healthy lead over potential Democratic rivals, although there are some negative signs.

In a hypothetical 5-way race for the Democratic nomination, Hochul leads her closest rival, former Governor Andrew Cuomo by 14 points.

According to the Siena College survey of registered voters, Hochul received support from 31 percent, followed by Cuomo at 17.

State Attorney General Letitia James, whose report on sexual misconduct by Cuomo forced him to resign, is next at 14 percent.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the only other declared candidate in the race, received 7 percent while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio got 6.

The poll did show that while Hochul’s favorability rating is still high, her job performance rating is now negative.

