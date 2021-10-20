A Week Without Violence campaign

BINGHAMTON, NY – For more than 20 years, an organization has set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence.

Week Without Violence is part of a movement with Y-W-C-A’s across the country and world to end violence against women and girls.

To honor this week, a flag was raised outside of City Hall this morning.

YWCA of Binghamton has been providing housing for women who left farms and poverty to work in Binghamton Factories during the industrial period.

City Council woman, Aviva Friedman, represents downtown and the north side of Binghamton, which is where the YWCA is located.

“This is such an important issue, domestic violence, that has been unfortunately exacerbated due to COVID. I am happy of course to support the work of the YWCA, I also dream of a world where that work is no longer necessary,” says Friedman.

She would like to see a world where women are empowered and racism is eliminated, but as it stands now the YWCA is doing amazing work and she’s happy to continue her support.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.