To further support art in the community, The Woodlands Arts Council is launching two new microgrant programs. One is named the Dr. David Gottlieb Education Microgrant honoring the many contributions of the late Gottlieb to the arts in The Woodlands. The second is an Artists Microgrant where individual artist applicants may submit applications for specific projects in the visual or performing arts.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO