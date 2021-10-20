Three killed, two wounded in Wisconsin shooting

Authorities arrested a North Carolina couple last week in the death of an infant that was found in a trash can more than three decades ago. Scott Gordon Poole, 54, and Robin Lynn Byrum, 51, have been charged with concealing the birth of a child, according to a Monday press release from the Nags Head Police Department. The couple, who are married, could face more charges upon further investigation.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO