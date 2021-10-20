Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet reflect on their new film “Dune”

Doherty explained to Vulture how he came into position to leak Wonka's first unofficial clip:. "It was, honestly, totally bizarre. I live in a really, really quiet place in the southwest of England. Genuinely nothing happens here. I can’t describe how quiet it is. There’s like a really nice beach 10 minutes from us, which we always go for walks on. Then, it turned out that there was some kind of filming going on. I was like, 'Oh, Mom, what’s going on on the beach?' And she was like, 'Oh, they’re filming that film called Wonka. I think it’s got Rowan Atkinson in.' And I was like, 'You mean the film with Timothée Chalamet?' And she was like, “Who’s that?” I’m back the following day and then he shot yesterday and today. It was just the coolest thing ever. He looked like he was having a really good fun time and the crew was super lovely."

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO