Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Republican State Rep Lyle Larson who is known for breaking party lines to vote with Democrats will not seek reelection next year. Larson of San Antonio was the lone Republican to vote ‘no’ on the controversial elections security bill, and against restricting the teaching of critical race theory in schools. Larson also stood alone on the GOP side of the isle among supporters of expanding Medicaid in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO