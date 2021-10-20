CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring the ENL Standalone Units on TeachHub (Grades K-12)

By NYC Department of Education
iteachnyc.net
 6 days ago

Join us and explore ENL standalone Units on TeachHub for grades K – 12. With over 650 lessons...

iteachnyc.net

Comments / 0

iteachnyc.net

Register for the Beyond Access Forum

Opportunity at a Glance: Join one of the largest cross-divisional NYC DOE professional learning opportunities – Beyond Access Forum. This interactive virtual event offers sessions to leverage culturally responsive and sustaining practices to support social emotional and academic learning, literacy, digital accessibility and fluency, inclusion, and equity for historically marginalized students, including students with disabilities and multilingual learners.
EDUCATION
iteachnyc.net

Participate in Move-to-Improve Training Workshops for Elementary Teachers Starting Monday October 25th

Opportunity at a Glance: Move-to-Improve is the DOE’s free, classroom-based activity program for grades K- 6 that provides students the opportunity to engage in physical activity throughout their instructional day. Move-to-Improve All-Star Schools may also use Move-to-Improve activities to supplement their physic education program. Multiple 60-minute online workshops are open to all elementary classroom teachers who wish to be trained to use Move-to-Improve to enhance their lessons:
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12#Enl Standalone Units#Teachhub#Middle School
iteachnyc.net

Free Books for Students or Keep for Your Classroom

Opportunity at a Glance: Brooklyn Book Bodega is a nonprofit with the mission of increasing the number of 100+ book homes. We believe that ALL kids should own books that they want to read. However, at an average cost of $18.68 for a new book, book ownership is out of reach for many families. We want to change that. So far, we have given out 110,000 books to babies, kids, teens, educators, and community based organizations.
CHARITIES
iteachnyc.net

Apply to the 6th Annual Sustainability Project Grant

Opportunity at a Glance: The NYC DOE Office of Sustainability is thrilled to announce our 6th Annual Sustainability Project Grant for NYC Public Schools. The grant is an opportunity to apply for up to $5,000 in funding to support achievable, impactful sustainability projects at your school. Focus areas include the following:
ADVOCACY
iteachnyc.net

Save-The-Date: Physical Education Online Professional Learning Communities Returning

Opportunity at a Glance: Join fellow physical education (PE) teachers for an Online Professional Learning Community (OPLC) session. There are three sessions to choose from that will provide participants the opportunity to do the following:. Network;. Collaborate; and. Learn with your colleagues. In addition, OPLC participants will explore practical solutions...
EDUCATION
iteachnyc.net

Middle School and High School Teachers: Schedule Virtual Community Science Field Trips with Gowanus Canal Conservancy (GCC)

Opportunity at a Glance: During these sessions students will explore the importance of water quality in Gowanus and New York Harbor and some solutions we can all work on for cleaner, healthier waterways. Gowanus Canal Conservancy (GCC) will offer the following two separate trip options through December:. Mighty Mussels: Gowanus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
