Exploring the ENL Standalone Units on TeachHub (Grades K-12)

Marina High School 298 Patton Parkway, Marina 583-2060, mahs.mpusd.net. Inspiring students to learn more about the world around them is how Marina High School biology teacher Mr. Sousa spends part of his time. He’s been a teacher for eight years, since changing careers when he moved from Hawaii to California. Nature and the outdoors have always been his passion and when he couldn’t find a job in his field (he worked as an invasive species technician on the island) he thought teaching was a great way to continue with his passion and spread his knowledge to younger generations. It’s working, and it’s working the way all the best teachers find a way to make an impact on a younger generation – through relationships. “My favorite thing is getting to know the students,” Sousa says.

MARINA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO