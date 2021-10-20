CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Global Firms in Australia Require Proof of Vaccination From Staff

By Christopher Niesche
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral global law firms in Australia are following the lead of local...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Who's required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While waiting for the White House to review the rules on a federal vaccine mandate, some states and cities have taken vaccine requirements into their own hands. For instance, there's a new mandate that applies to all city workers in New York City and comes with a $500 bonus for getting vaccinated. Los Angeles approved its strictest COVID-19 vaccination mandate earlier this month, which will require people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places, starting Nov. 4. Also in California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups -- which could happen as early as November.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Source of the Spring

Quarry House Tavern to Require Proof of Vaccination

Quarry House Tavern will require its guests to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours before entering the establishment, the outlet announced yesterday. The new policy takes effect on November 1. “Hey there, as of November 1, QH will...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Firms#Vaccinations
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid plan C has been discussed in government, top health official admits

A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Australia
kirklandreporter.com

King County to require vaccination proof at certain events, businesses

Starting Monday, Oct. 25, people ages 12-plus will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to enter many establishments and events within King County due to the Public Health — Seattle & King County order. Restaurants and bars. Includes indoor dining. This does...
KING COUNTY, WA
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall, Winchester hospitals require proof of vaccination for visitors

The Cornwall Community Hospital announced on Monday that visitors will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the facility. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. In a midday news release, it said that for the protection of staff, physicians, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Why the international education crisis will linger long after students return to Australia

A series of recent announcements about Australia’s borders reopening mean there is hope of an end to the crisis in our international education sector. But there is still a long way to go. Over 145,000 international student visa holders are stuck overseas. It is still unclear when and how these students may be able to enter Australia. Even if they do arrive in time for the start of the 2022 academic year, this won’t overcome the issue of the “pipeline” effect. Disruptions to the flow of new students over the past two years will have a long-term impact. ...
EDUCATION
Law.com

A&O, Slaughters and Other Major UK Firms Join Forces to Tackle Industry Diversity Failings

Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Slaughter and May and several other top law firms have decided to work together to tackle the underrepresentation of Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups in the U.K. legal industry. The group, which also comprises Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Linklaters, Herbert Smith Freehills, Macfarlanes and Norton Rose Fulbright, launches on Wednesday after senior business development staff within some of the firms arranged to discuss deep diversity issues within the sector in 2020.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Virus Cut Access to Courts but Opened Door to Virtual Future

Just two reporters were allowed inside a Georgia courtroom to serve as the eyes and ears of the public when jury selection began for the men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Pandemic restrictions also kept reporters and the public out of the courtroom during the sex-trafficking trial of music star R. Kelly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

A new proposed privacy code promises tough rules and $10 million penalties for tech giants

This week the federal government announced proposed legislation to develop an online privacy code (or “OP Code”) setting tougher privacy standards for Facebook, Google, Amazon and many other online platforms. These companies collect and use vast amounts of consumers’ personal data, much of it without their knowledge or real consent, and the code is intended to guard against privacy harms from these practices. The higher standards would be backed by increased penalties for interference with privacy under the Privacy Act and greater enforcement powers for the federal privacy commissioner. Serious or repeated breaches of the code could carry penalties of up...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy