PHOENIX – Authorities have identified the woman who died while hiking in Scottsdale over the weekend and released cause of death information. Raleigh Rosen, an Arizona woman in her 40s, was hiking with a friend late Sunday afternoon in the Lost Dog Wash Trail system when she started having trouble breathing and lost consciousness, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO