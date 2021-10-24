101 Freeway reopens near Downtown L.A. but closes again next weekend

Construction on the 101 Freeway this weekend means drivers won't be able to rely on their normal route. It will be the second consecutive weekend of the massive detour.

The 101 Freeway shuts down for miles in both directions for the entire weekend, beginning Friday night, as construction continues on the new Sixth Street Bridge. It won't reopen until Sunday afternoon, so drivers should prepare for the same closure and detours this coming weekend. Here’s how to get around.

The closure affects a 2.5-mile stretch, beginning where the 10 and 101 freeways diverge and stretching to the interchange for the 5, 10, and 101 freeways east of downtown Los Angeles.

The closure coming this weekend is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and last until 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

Last weekend's shutdown lasted Friday night until Sunday afternoon for the same length of time.

Drivers traveling west on the 60 Freeway out of Pomona will not be able to access the 101.

Drivers headed north on the 5 Freeway out of Orange County won't be able to access the northbound 101 exit. Exits to the westbound 10 and northbound 5 will be open. Transportation officials recommend taking the northbound 710 Freeway to the westbound 10. Another option is the westbound 10 to the northbound 110.

If you're traveling westbound on the 60 Freeway out of Pomona, take the northbound 710 to the westbound 10. You can also take the westbound 10 to the northbound 110.

And for drivers headed south on the 101 out of the San Fernando Valley, as you approach the 10 and 101 freeways split, the southbound 101 exit will be closed. Access to the eastbound 10, however, will remain accessible. The city recommends taking the southbound 110 to the eastbound 10. You could also take the eastbound 10 to the southbound 710.

