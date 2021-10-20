CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, says mix and match OK

By Maggie Fox
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

The FDA authorized booster doses of both Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday and also said any of the three authorized vaccines could be used as a booster in a "mix and match"...

