RFID Chip Market May See a Big Move |Ams AG, NXP, Alien Technology, Infineon

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the changing lifestyle and food habits of the major population are influencing the market growth. The global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics market is forecast to reach USD 54.71 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the increase in the prevalence of allergies among the population. The technological advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the changing lifestyle and food habits of the major population will drive the growth of the market. These allergic diseases can occur at almost any age, though some allergies are most likely to develop for the first time in particular age groups, especially in the geriatric population.

