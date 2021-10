It’s been yet another weird year, but DJ Mag still announced its Top 100 DJs on schedule this year. There was no big live event again this year, so the entire thing still feels a bit off. Without shows for part of the year and then many areas where shows are still very limited, it feels like this list has to come with a bit of an asterisk. This year’s list features most of the DJs you know and love, and more than a few you have never heard of in your entire life (you know who they are). Who knew they were so popular?!

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO