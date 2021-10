Three facilities in North Carolina could be required to report their use of a cancer-causing chemical to the EPA, the agency announced yesterday. Andersen Products in Haw River, Andersen Scientific in Morrisville, and Sterigenics in Charlotte are among 31 facilities nationwide that the EPA is considering to require reports on their usage of ethylene oxide, a hazardous air pollutant. Data about emissions and usage would be reported to the EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory. Also known as TRI, this is a public database of facilities, the chemicals the use, their emissions and discharges to the environment, and other information.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO