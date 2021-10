Jorginho's double from the spot helped Chelsea romp to a 4-0 win over Malmo in a victory marred by injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Thomas Tuchel admitted both strikers will be out for "a while" after they were both forced off in the first half of an otherwise sterling night for the Blues, who romped to their biggest win under his management to reignite their Champions League campaign.

